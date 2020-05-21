Western appoints new Vice President for Student Learning, Dr. Cliff Wittstruck

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College has appointed Dr. Clifford Wittstruck to the position of Vice President for Student Learning, effective Monday, June 15.

The Professional Standards Board (PSB) reviewed 30 highly qualified candidates, inviting three finalists to interview with College stakeholders. After reviewing the virtual campus interview sessions, Wittstruck was the unanimous choice.

Wittstruck has been serving as Interim Vice President for Student Learning at Western since January of 2020. Prior to that, he served as Western’s Dean of Academics since 2005. Since his arrival in 2005, Wittstruck has contributed to a participatory culture within the academic division, leading the development of Western’s first Bachelor of Applied Science degree, which is currently awaiting Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation approval.

Wittstruck also serves on Western’s COVID-19 Crisis Team, and through his leadership and direction, was instrumental in obtaining Western’s first variance, which allowed a select number of students back on the campus to finish specific lab work that could not be moved to an online format during the regular semester.

“Dr. Wittstruck’s experience and energy will be a huge asset to Western as we continue to develop both strategic and academic master plans and continue the momentum we have in creating and ensuring an open, communicative, and transparent culture. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish with him in this role,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western Wyoming Community College.

Prior to his career at Western, Wittstruck earned a Bachelor of Music in Professional Music from Berklee College of Music, a Master of Music in Jazz Studies from the New England Conservatory of Music, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Argosy University. Dr. Wittstruck taught Music Theory, Ear Training, Arranging, Ensemble, and Guitar Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, for nine years. Wittstruck continued his commitment to higher education at McNally Smith College of Music in Saint Paul, Minnesota, serving in various roles including Dean of Academic Affairs and Provost.

For more information on Wittstruck and his background, or to contact him, please visit Western’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y8bxj4h5.