Western basketball drops opening games in Nevada

November 18, 2022 — The Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost close games Thursday at the Coyote Classic in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Thursday afternoon, the Mustang women fell 69-64 to Eastern Arizona College. Following that game, the Western men’s team also faced Eastern Arizona College, losing 75-73.

This afternoon, day two of the three-day event, the Western women (2-5) and the men (4-2) will meet Phoenix College.