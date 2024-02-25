Western basketball splits road games in Powell

February 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western women upped their current win streak to three games Saturday with a 73-65 road win at Northwest College in Powell. Things did not look good early, with Western trailing 31-23 at the end of the first half, but an offensive explosion in the third and fourth quarters propelled them to the win.

Western, now 7-3 in Region 9 games (12-16 overall), was led in scoring by Sierra Eddy with a season-high 31 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Tamyrn Blom added 20 points with ten rebounds.

Things did not go as well for the Mustang men as they fell 83-75 to Northwest College. Trevon Chamber scored 19 points for Western in the loss, which dropped Western’s Region 9 record to 3-7 (14-13 overall). Micah Pierce came off the bench to score 15 Mustang points to go along with ten rebounds.

Both Western teams will play their final two Region 9 and regular season games this Friday and Saturday with road games at Laramie County Community College and Eastern Wyoming College.