Western closes its campus today due to weather forecast

January 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

According to a post on their Facebook page, Western Wyoming Community College’s main campus is closed today due to the forecast of possible bad winter weather.

The post reads: “All in-person and workforce classes after this time are canceled due to projected winter storm impact: dangerously cold wind chill factors, heavy snow, and high winds making travel limited. Note, online classes will continue as normal.

For students living on campus, Mitchell’s will remain open, but T-Rex will be closed. If you need access to the Student Storehouse, security can provide you with access.“