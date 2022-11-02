Western Fast Fund receives grant from Wyoming Community Foundation

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Western FAST (Faculty and Students Together) Fund has received a $3,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. With the help from the Wyoming Community Foundation the Western FAST Fund will continue to give emergency funds to Western students. These funds help students maintain enrollment and continue their path to graduation.

The Western FAST Fund provides quick financial support to students experiencing economic emergencies. With minimal red tape and without impacting future financial aid, students can maintain enrollment. Funds are given to students for housing emergencies, transportation, childcare, medical costs, and food. Over the 2021-2022 school year the Western FAST Fund gave Western students in need almost $10,000 in emergency funds. This year alone they have had over 25 requests from Western students in need. The Western FAST Fund has given out $1,600 to students during the Fall 2022 semester.

“The money I received from the FAST Fund impacted my life by helping me stay in school when I didn’t have enough money to pay my rent. I am so thankful to be able to continue my education even with all the struggles I go through in life,” stated a Western FAST Fund student recipient.