Western gains wrestling and basketball victories

November 11, 2022 — The Western Mustangs wrestling team raised their dual meet record to 2-0 with a 34-14 home win over Northwest Texas Tech last night at Rushmore Gym. The Mustangs will next compete in the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming on Saturday. Western’s next dual match will be on November 17 at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

Meanwhile, the Western men’s basketball team scored an 82-74 win over North Platte in Sterling, Colorado, to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Mustang women evened the record at 2-2 after their 77-67 win over Northeast Junior College. Both of those games were played in Sterling, Colorado, at the two-day NJC Invite. Both Mustang teams will play again today.