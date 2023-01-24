Western holds annual Wellness Challenge

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Exercise Science students will host their annual Wellness Challenge. The Challenge is a twelve-week fitness program designed to help community members progress toward their fitness and wellness goals. The Challenge will run from January 26 through April 22, 2023.

During the Challenge Exercise Science students will be available to assist in setting realistic exercise goals – all information is kept confidential. Participants of the Challenge can attend free workout nights hosted by the Exercise Science students, every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM in Western’s Fitness Center. Participants will have access to Western’s cardio and weight rooms. During the free workout nights, students will be on hand to answer any questions and demonstrate the use of various equipment.

Community members can participate as an individual or as a family. The registration fee is $5 per person, whether participating on their own or with a group, or $15 for a family ($5 for each parent and $5 for their children). The fee is collected at the time of Registration at the beginning of the Challenge.

The Wellness Challenge is open to anyone ages six and older. Children ages 6-14 can participate in fitness classes during the free workout nights under the supervision of their parent/guardian. Children 14 and older will be allowed to use the equipment in the Fitness Center under parental/guardian supervision.

Pre-testing will take place by appointment only. Visit the Wellness Challenge website page to sign up for:

Thursday, January 26 from 5 PM-7 PM

Friday, January 27 from 5 PM-7 PM

Saturday, January 28 from 10 AM-1 PM

Post-testing will take place by appointment only. Participants can sign up through the Wellness Challenge website page for:

Thursday, April 20 from 5 PM-7 PM

Friday, April 21 from 5 PM – 7 PM

“The Wellness Challenge is an opportunity to start or revive your exercise program and improve your health at your own pace with the help of Exercise Science students excited to practice what they are learning and share their knowledge,” stated Kristine Clark, Professor of Exercise Science at Western.

Participants are asked to come prepared with a physician’s release for physical activity if they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic, or joint issues. Pretesting cannot begin until this is provided. Prizes at pre-testing, post-testing, and throughout the Challenge are provided by Western and local businesses.

This event is sponsored by Western’s Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Department of Health, and Wyoming Cancer Resource Services.

For more information on the Wellness Challenge, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/wellnesschallenge or email [email protected]. To learn more about Western’s Exercise Science program contact Kristine Clark at 307-382-1876 or by email, [email protected].