Western Hosts Diana Kouris

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting author Diana Kouris on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Kouris will discuss her writing process, give a reading, and do a book signing. A question-and-answer session will follow the reading.

Growing up Kouris split her time between the family ranch in Brown’s Park and the family home in Rock Springs. The ranch lay on the famed Outlaw Trail and Kouris grew up with its history and the stories of the old west. Kouris’s first book, The Romantic and Notorious History of Brown’s Park, was published in honor of her mother’s dream to write the history of the park.

Today Kouris is an award-winning author of three nonfiction books. A local historian Kouris is considered an authority figure on the history of Brown’s Park. Her most recent book titled, “Nighthawk Rising: A Biography of Accused Cattle Rustler Queen Ann Bassett of Brown’s Park,” looks at the life and times of accused cattle rustler Anna Maria Basset (Queen Ann) who crossed swords with her cattle baron neighbors, leading to them calling in Tom Horn. Decades of research and writing have rendered Kouris an authority on the spellbinding history the area. She is a featured historian in the television documentary Tom Horn: Grim Reaper of the Rockies.

In speaking of Kouris’s visit Western’s Associate Libarian, Jon Harwood said, “We’re incredibly excited to have Diana Kouris close our Wesswick Committee lineup. Diana is an incredible storyteller and we know that students and members of the community will enjoy both the discussion of her writing process and the featured readings from her books. We’re thankful to the Wesswick Foundation for partnering with us and making all six events possible this year.” The event is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation and Western’s English Department. For more information about the event contact Jon Harwood at [email protected] or call 307-382-1702. To see all of Western’s events visit: westernwyoming.edu/calendar