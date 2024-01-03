Western Hosts First Presidential Search Meeting

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 3, 2024 — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) invites Southwest Wyoming community members to attend the first presidential search meeting. The meeting will take place virtually on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the Pauly Group.

With the announcement of Dr. Kimberly Dale’s retirement, Western is beginning the search process for a new President. The Board has partnered with Pauly Group, Inc. to facilitate the Presidential Search process. The Board of Trustees values input from the community and invites you to participate in a virtual forum to express your thoughts as to the characteristics needed in the next College President and to discuss the opportunities at Western. The information will be used to develop a comprehensive position profile used in national recruitment of applicants.

Those interested in participating in the discussion can join via:

https://paulygroup.zoom.us/j/5829396747?pwd=NXRySEYxTFVZUzZXWG1zaCt2aG0zZz09&omn=81263864616&from=addon

Meeting ID: 582 939 6747

Passcode: 5QTk6n

A website section has been built for the President search on Western’s main site. Visit westernwyoming.edu/presidentsearch for the latest information, including the above link for the upcoming virtual meeting. The Board of Trustees and Pauly Group appreciate assistance in developing a comprehensive position profile for the next College President of Western.

For media questions, please email Kim Cramer at [email protected].