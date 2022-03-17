Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub responds to U.S. Dept. of Energy request for information

Shutterstock image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Today, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) MOU States and the “Collaboratory” submitted a joint response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Request for Information (RFI) on the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Implementation Strategy. The response can be found here.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The submission was a collective effort between WISHH – the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming – led by the “Collaboratory.” The Collaboratory was formally chartered in 2007 as the Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory, and has been expanded in recent months to all four states; the expanded organization is now in the charter process. The multi-state Collaboratory consists of leading research institutions in the four states who work together on science and technology related to hydrogen and other energy and environmental topics.

In a joint statement, the State energy leaders said, “We’re excited to submit our answers to the RFI, and it’s a pleasure working together. We look forward to continued collaboration as we begin focusing our efforts on the next steps.”

The RFI seeks input from responders on the regional clean hydrogen hub provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and how the DOE should develop the overall Funding Opportunity Announcement solicitation process, structure and implementation strategy. The WISHH responses highlight the key attributes that will contribute to a successful hydrogen hub implementation effort, all of which the WISHH states are uniquely situated to provide as part of their collective effort.

The state energy leaders of the WISHH include Thom Carter, Energy Advisor to Governor Cox of Utah; Randall Luthi, Chief Energy Advisor to Governor Gordon of Wyoming; Will Toor, Executive Director of the Colorado Energy Office; Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary of the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department; and James Kenney, Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department.

CONTACT:

State of Colorado

Dominique Gomez

Colorado Energy Office

[email protected]

State of New Mexico

Nora Meyers Sackett

Press Secretary, Office of the Governor

[email protected]

State of Utah

Harry Hansen

Utah Office of Energy Development, Communications Director

[email protected]

State of Wyoming:

Michael Pearlman, Communications Director

Office of Governor Mark Gordon

[email protected]