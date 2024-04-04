Western inviting the public to school President candidates forums

April 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western Wyoming Community (Western) is seeking the public’s input into hiring its next president. According to the school, the President Search Committee has narrowed its selection to four candidates: Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, Dr. Angela McLean, Dr. Bryan Newton, and Dr. Kirk Young. The Board of Trustees (Board) urges the community to attend upcoming forums and fill out surveys to help in the decision-making process.

Current Wester President Dr. Kim Dale asked to be released from her contract, effective July 2024.

In a press release, Western Board President Jim Jessen said, “Over the last few months, a lot of hard work has happened behind the scenes. We’re very thankful to all of those who have supported and provided valuable feedback during this process. All of this has led to four very qualified candidates that we hope everyone is looking forward to meeting.”

The Candidates (click name for resume):

Dr. Bonny Copenhaver – Currently the President of New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, West Virginia. She has been with the school since 2019. Public open house on Wednesday, April 10.

Dr. Bryan Newton – Currently Vice President for Enroll Management and Student Services, Wor-Wick Community College in Salisbury, Maryland. He has been with the school since 2015. Public open house on Friday, April 12.

Dr. Angela McLean – Currently the Director, American Indian and Minority Achievement and K-12 Partnerships Montana

University System Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. She has been with the school since 2016. Public open house on Monday, April 15.

Dr. Kirk Young – Currently Vice President of Student Affairs; Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, Communications, and Advancement Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York. He has been with the school since 2014. Public open house on Tuesday, April 16.

Public open houses for each candidate will take place on the date listed above from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. in Western’s new Living Room near the pendulum. A question-and-answer session will follow from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in room 1302 (next door).

After community members attend the forums, the Board encourages everyone to complete a survey for each finalist. Surveys can be found at westernwyoming.edu/presidentsearch by clicking the tab “Meet the Finalists.” For feedback to be reviewed, submittals must be entered by Wednesday, April 17. The links will no longer work after this time. The Board will review all feedback before making their final decision.

In addition to the public open houses, each candidate will tour the Western campus, attend a forum for faculty and staff, enjoy pizza with students during lunch, and tour Rock Springs. In the evenings candidates will be interviewed by the Board.

Questions about these candidates or the schedule can be directed to Kimberly Cramer at [email protected] or by calling 307-382-1602.