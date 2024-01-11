Western ladies gain a win but men fall short

January 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western basketball team earned another split on Wednesday. But, unlike Tuesday’s games in Sterling, Colorado, this time, it was the Mustang women coming away with a victory and the men falling short.

The Western women defeated Western Nebraska 75-67 thanks to a solid second half in which they outscored the home-standing Cougars 43-27. The Western win improved their season mark to 5-13 while stopping Western Nebraska’s 12-game winning streak.

Sierra Eddy topped the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points. Anja Ekstrom added 16 points, including a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line.

Western Men Fall

The Western men fell behind early in their game with Western Nebraska and could never recover, losing 91-79. The Mustangs trailed 47-30 at the half after being outscored 16-0 at one point. The loss puts the men’s season mark at 11-6. Western Nebraska is now 10-7.

Eddie McPhee had another big night for the Western men with 23 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Christian Adun scored 13 points, followed by Jackson Keil, who scored 10 points.

Up Next

The Western men and women will begin their Region 9 schedules at home on January 19 against Northwest College.