Western men and woman b’ball battle in Colorado tonight

January 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustang’s basketball teams will play in Sterling, Colorado, against Northwest Community College today. Tonight and Wednesday’s games in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, against Western Nebraska Community College, will be each team’s final contests before starting their Region 9 schedules.

For the Mustangs women, 4-12 on the year, tonight’s games will be their first since December 20, when they wrapped up three days of play at a tournament in Las Vegas. Western went 1-2 in that tournament, losing the last game in overtime.

The Western men are coming off last Friday and Saturday’s home-court split, beating Lamar College on Friday and losing to Otero on Saturday. The Mustang men are 10-5 so far this season.

Western Wrestler Travel to Tournament in Oklahoma

After a long holiday layoff, the Western men’s wrestling team will be in Miami, Oklahoma, on Friday and Saturday at the NJCAA Coaches Duals. Western’s grappler’s last competition was on December 17 at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

The defending NJCAA national champion Mustangs are still rated #1 in the latest NJCAA national poll.