Western men continue hot streak with home win

November 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men’s basketball team won their fourth straight game last night, 81-74 over Western Nebraska Junior College. Once again, the Mustangs needed a strong late second-half offensive surge to gain the win after training 40-36 at the half.

Western found itself trailing 62-50 with around ten minutes to play. But a Mustangs 13-2 run helped close the gap, but they still trailed 74-73 with less than a minute to play. Over the last 57 seconds, Western would outscore the visiting Cougars 8-0 to secure the win and raise their season record to 5-2.

Micah Pierce led Western with 20 points with Jackson Keil adding 16 points and Eddie McPhee scoring 12 points.

Up Next

The Mustangs men will play their next two games in Casper, going against McCook College on Friday and North Idaho College on Saturday.

The Mustang women’s basketball team will also play in Casper on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game will be against Snow College and North Idaho College on Saturday.