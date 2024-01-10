Western men gain road win, but women fall

January 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Last night, the Western basketball teams played against Northwest Community College in Sterling, Colorado. The men were victorious, 65-52, but the women’s team fell 78-64.

With their win, the Mustang men improved to 11-5 on the season. Eddie McPhee led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points. Jackson Keel added 12 points, with Micah Pierce scoring 10 points with a team-leading ten rebounds.

The Western women are now 4-13 on the season after Tuesday’s loss. Northwest, 17-2, jumped off to a 23-10 first-quarter lead, which turned into a 37-21 lead at the half.

Kaydee Strauss led the Western women with 20 points and seven rebounds. Anja Erickson added 13 points.

Both Mustangs’ teams will play in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, tonight against Western Nebraska.