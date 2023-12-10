Western men prevail with overtime win in Colorado

December 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It took an extra few minutes of overtime, but the Western men’s basketball team came away with their eighth win of the season Saturday with a 102-99 win over McCook Community College. The game was part of the Region 9 North/South Challenge in Sterling, Colorado.

The Mustangs, 8-4, again trailed at the end of the first half, 39-36, after trailing as many as 14 points. Western would then enjoy a five-point lead early in the second half but couldn’t hold that lead as regulation ended with the teams tied at 88-88.

Six Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Micha Piecre with 20 points. Jackson Keil tallied 18 points, with fellow starter Eddie McPhee netting 14 points. Trevon Chambers had 16 points off the bench, with bench players Kasen Boggs and Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola adding 15 and 10, respectively.

Up Next

The Western men will travel to Price, Utah, to play Utah State University-Eastern before taking a long holiday break until January 5.

Western Mustangs Women Play Tuesday

The Mustangs women’s team, 3-9, will be in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Tuesday night before heading to Las Vegas for a three-day tournament.