Western men stop losing streak

February 12, 2023 — A three-game losing streak came to an end Saturday for the Western Mustang basketball team. Playing in Torrington, the Mustangs came out on top 79-71 over Eastern Wyoming Community College. The win upped Western’s season record to 15-10.

Earlier on Saturday, the Mustangs women’s team also played at Eastern Wyoming, but no score was available.

Both Western teams will be home this week with games against Laramie Community College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday. Saturday’s afternoon games will also feature sophomore recognition ceremonies.