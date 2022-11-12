Western men win while ladies lose/Wrestlers at Cowboy Open today

November 12, 2022 — The Western Mustangs basketball teams played in different out-of-town locations Friday with different results.

The Western men defeated Northeastern Junior College 69-62 in Sterling, Colorado, to improve their season mark to 4-1. Next, the men’s team will travel to Las Vegas for a three-day invitational. They will open play on Thursday afternoon against Eastern Arizona. They will also take on Phoenix College Friday afternoon and Arizona Western late Saturday afternoon.

The Western women fell to 2-3 on the year after losing 71-68 to Western Nebraska Community College Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The Mustang women will face Iowa Western today in Scottsbluff before also heading to Las Vegas for their next three games.

Mustang Wrestling

The Mustang wrestling team, 2-0 in dual meets this season, will compete today at the Cowboy Open at the University of Wyoming. Western will compete against Division I wrestlers from nationally ranked Wyoming Cowboys (#22), Utah Valley, Air Force, Northern Colorado, and Oregon State. Also competing will be Division II stand outs Colorado School of Mines (#11 in the nation) and Chadron State.