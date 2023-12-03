Western men with a tight road win, women fall in close Florida game

Western Wyoming Community College – Wyo4News Photo

December 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western men notched a road win on Saturday with a 70-67 victory at Otero College in LaJunta, Colorado. The Mustangs, now 7-4 on the year, enjoyed a 34-27 halftime but then had to hold off the Rattlers in the second half to secure the win. The difference in the game was Western outscoring Otero by 12 points from the free throw stripe, 26 of 33 compared to 14 of 16.

The Mustangs were very balanced in their scoring, with Christen Adun leading the way with 15 points. Four other Mustangs scored in double figures. Justin Jackson Fobbs and Eddie McPhee came off the bench to add 12 points each. Starters Micah Pierce and Trevor Chambers each scored 11 points.

Up Next

The Western men will play at the Region 9 North/South Challenge this Friday and Saturday in Sterling, Colorado. On Friday, the Mustangs will meet North Platte with Saturday’s game against McCook.

Mustang Women Fall in Florida

The Western women’s team wrapped up their three days of play in Fort Meyers, Florida, by falling to Florida Southwestern State 52-48. Western finished the trip with a 1-2 mark, leaving them with a season record of 3-8.

The Mustangs got off to a fast start, leading 10-2 early in the first quarter, only to see Florida Southwest catch fire to grab a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams struggled in the second quarter, but Western did chip away at the lead and trailed 24-23.

In the second half, Western would lead 29-24 in the third quarter, but the Bucs would respond again, tying the contest at 35-35 going into the fourth quarter.

Southwestern Florida would open the final quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 9-4 through the first nearly four minutes and would hold the lead the rest of the contest for the win.

Kaydee Strauss and Tamryn Blom lead Western with 15 points.

Up Next

The Mustang women will host the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday night at Rushmore Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.