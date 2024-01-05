Western men’s basketball returns to the court tonight and Saturday

January 5, 2024 — Wyo4New Staff

The 9-4 Western Mustang men’s basketball team will play their first games in nearly a month when they host Larmar Community College tonight at 5:30 and Otero Junior College on Saturday at 1 p.m. Both games will be played at Rushmore Gym. The Mustangs last played on December 9, a 102-99 win over McCook Junior College at the Region 9 North/South Challenge in Sterling, Colorado.

Western will be looking to avenge an 80-78 road loss to Larmar on December 1 tonight. The Mustang men defeated Otero 70-67 on December 2 in LaJunta, Colorado.

Western Women’s Season Resumes Next Week

The 4-12 Mustang women’s team will end its holiday break and restart their season on Tuesday, January 9, in Sterling, Colorado, against NJC. The Western women have been idle since competing in a Las Vegas Tournament December 18-20.