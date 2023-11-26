Western men’s win streak stopped, ladies lose as well

November 25, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustang basketball teams had a tough Saturday against teams from North Idaho College. The Cardinals from the school in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, hand losses to both Western this afternoon in Casper.

The Mustang men, 6-3, saw their five-game winning streak snapped in losing 80-77. Western trailed 39-31 at the half.

Western would cut the North Idaho lead to just two, 58-56, with just under seven minutes to play, but the Cardinals would respond to lead 66-60 with under five minutes remaining.

One last offense burst would get the Mustangs within two points, 79-77, with 24 seconds left. After a made Cardinal free throw, Western would have one final chance to tie the contest, but a three-point attempt with three seconds remaining was no good.

Micah Pierce had 18 points to lead the Mustangs. Eddie McPhee added 17 points.

Up Next

The Mustangs men will travel to Lamar College in Colorado for a game next Friday, December 1.

Mustang Women Fall

The Mustang women fell to 2-5 on the season with a 75-70 loss to North Idaho College in Casper. No game details were available.

The Western ladies will play again on Tuesday in Salt Lake City against Salt Lake City Community College before flying to Fort Myers, Florida, for a three-day tournament.