Western Mustangs girls basketball begins season this week

Western Head Coach Wesley Padilla

November 2, 2023— Wyo4News Staff

The Western Wyoming Mustangs will start the 2023 season on the road as they will visit Ephraim, Utah for the Snow Classic. This will be a two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Head Coach Wesley Padilla was born and raised here in Rock Springs, WY, and was excited for the opportunity to come back home and begin coaching the Mustangs. The Mustangs, in past years, had experienced tough seasons with records that didn’t necessarily show what the college was made of. Coach Padilla wanted to come in and bring to light the girls who put in the work and show the results from them.

His first season as head coach was electric as the morale for the team was improved they were able to see some great success on the court, finishing their season with an overall record of 18-14 and losing in the championship game by just 2 points. Coach Padilla is optimistic for the upcoming season and confident that the excitement of last season will carry over to this upcoming season.

The Mustangs will be returning four of five starters from last season, which is going to be a huge advantage. The roster was built of only nine players last season. Five of the nine players will be returning for the 2023 season. Coach Padilla knows that having success comes with expectations and that people are going to want to see them back in the tournament this season, which is the ultimate goal not only for Coach but also for the girls.

They will open the season against Utah State University-Eastern on Friday at the Snow Classic Tournament with a tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. Day two of the tournament will find the Mustangs taking on Snow College with a tip-off time of 1 p.m. The Mustangs fell to Snow College last season at a buzzer-beater, so this game will be a big one for the girls.

Calendar schedules are available for the upcoming season. Inquire with any of the players or with head coach Padilla.