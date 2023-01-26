Western Mustangs sweep b’ball games and wrestling dual

January 26, 2023 — It was a good Wednesday for Western Wyoming Community College athletics. All three teams, women’s and men’s basketball and wrestling teams, came away with victories.

The Western Mustang wrestling team won their home dual last night over Snow College, 46-6. See more details and photos here. The 7-2 Mustangs will now travel to Powell, Wyoming, for the Apodaca Tournament this Friday and Saturday.

The Mustang basketball teams played Laramie County Community College (LCCC) last night in Cheyenne. The ladies improved to 11-9 with their 67-50 victory. The women’s team has now won six games in a row.

The Mustangs men’s team defeated LCCC 89-77 to raise their record to 15-7.

Both basketball teams will play at Powell on Saturday against Northwest College.