Western now offering a Substation Technician program

A circuit breaker for the Western’s Substation Technician program donated by Highwest Energy. (Submitted photo by Western Wyoming Community College)

July 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) has announced the launching of its new Substation Technician program. According to a press release from Western, the course is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the energy sector. The program will equip students with the technical knowledge and hands-on experience necessary to obtain knowledge in substation technology.

“Our goal is to prepare our students for successful careers in the energy sector,” said Western’s President, Dr. Kirk Young. “The new Substation Technician program is a testament to our commitment to providing relevant and industry-aligned education that meets the needs of both our students and the community.”

Enrollment for the Substation Technician program is now open, with classes set to begin in the upcoming fall semester. Funding for this program has been provided by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP).