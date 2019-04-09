Western Offers New Associate Of Science Degree In Paramedicine

Western Wyoming Community College will begin offering an Associate of Science Degree in Paramedicine starting August 2019.

Western’s faculty have developed a learning environment fostering communication between students and faculty. The EMS practice, like all medical fields, is ever-changing. The faculty utilizes active student learning to promote competence and students are given opportunities to practice skills in a variety of hands-on settings where people need care.

The Associate of Science Degree in Paramedicine enables students to seek employment in pre-hospital emergency medicine as paid or volunteer providers in a variety of work environments including, EMS and Fire Departments, Hospital Emergency Departments, some industrial sites, mines, and production facilities. It can also provide a professional link to other allied health professions. Starting salaries vary depending on the work environment, but generally, graduates can expect to earn between $18 and $23 per hour.

Successful completion of the program allows graduates to take the National Registry of EMT’s (NREMT) National Certification Examination for Paramedic and then apply to the Wyoming office of EMS for licensure as a paramedic. Western Wyoming Community College strives to educate competent beginning paramedics.

“We have built this program to have as much flexibility as possible to allow students from distant locations to attend without traveling to Rock Springs, daily. The lectures are available live through Zoom and clinical time will be scheduled through our electronic scheduling process, allowing students to schedule based on their availability throughout the semester. This program is an excellent stepping stone for students to begin careers in both rural areas and cities,” said Andrew Appleby, Instructor of Paramedics and EMS at Western.

Western provides outreach opportunities for students interested in the new degree program, who live outside the cities of Rock Springs and Green River. The paramedic courses are available through distance learning, some clinical experiences are available in outreach sites throughout Western’s service area, and most paramedic students are required to attend learning experiences out of town (including those who live in Rock Springs and Green River).

For more information on this new program, contact Andy Appleby at [email protected].