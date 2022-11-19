Western posts basketball wins Friday/Wrestlers in Nebraska

November 19, 2022 — After losing tight games on Thursday, the Western Mustang men’s and women’s basketball teams rebounded with dominant wins over Phoenix College Friday at the Coyote Classic in North Las Vegas.

The women started things off in the afternoon with a 97-55 win over Phoenix College to improve their season mark to 3-5. The Mustang men followed with a 92-69 win over Phoenix College. The Western men are now 5-2 on the year.

Both teams will play their final games of the invitation today, playing Arizona Western.

Western Mustang Wrestling

Today the Mustang wrestling team will compete in the UNK Younes Hospitality open in Kearney, Nebraska.