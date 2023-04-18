Western prepares to open Annual Student Show

A linocut titled “Wyjście” by Western student Cozad.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present its annual Student Art Exhibition. The show will run from April 21 to September 1. Visitors will be able to visit the exhibition daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM except for holiday closures.

Western’s Student Art Exhibition will present an eclectic array of artwork, highlighting the many different techniques and approaches students have learned and experimented with over the past academic year. Some of those include ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, digital photography, and a variety of printmaking processes. The public is invited to attend a reception and awards ceremony on April 26 at 6:00 PM, where guests will have the opportunity to meet the student artists and learn about their work, as well as browse and purchase a diverse array of artworks.

Jacob Muldowney, gallery director and Assistant Professor of Art at Western, has been impressed by the quality of student art produced this semester. “Not only are our students excelling in the technical aspects of their creative endeavors, but what’s more exciting is how each student is beginning to develop their own unique artistic vision and approach, and discover what they’re really interested in. Our students are ambitious and motivated—as this student exhibition clearly demonstrates—and several of them are going on to top tier art programs to continue their education.”

“I take great pride in the successes and growth achieved this year,” said Angelina Vitanza, a first-year art major at Western. “It is an exciting endeavor to continue improving my capabilities as an artist, student, and person.” “Western’s art program has given me a great taste of many ways to make art,” said Zachary Birch, who will be graduating from Western and matriculating at the University of Wyoming as an art major. “My time here has put me in a good position to dive deeper into printmaking and painting.”

The Art Foundation program at Western is committed to providing students with the skills necessary to pursue a career in visual art or design. Internationally recognized art faculty members foster an atmosphere of camaraderie, and help students hone their technique and capacities as critical thinkers and creative problem solvers. Armed with these skills, graduates from Western’s art program can—and have—pursued successful careers as fine artists, craft artists, designers, art educators, art therapists, art directors, animators, and architects, to name a few.