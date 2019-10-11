Western proposes to sell off its Aspen Mountain Hall property

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College is looking to sell off its Aspen Mountain Hall property which includes the current residence hall and 3.92 acres of land.

The Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Thursday evening agreed to solicit requests for proposals for commercial real estate brokerage service to list the Aspen Mountain Hall property in addition to 1.9 acres of property located on Billie Street in Rock Springs.

The reason for the proposed sale of the dorm located on Gateway Boulevard just past Walmart is due to declining enrollment at Western. Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds said capacity is down, and Aspen Mountain Hall currently is only 33% occupied.

He said those students could easily be moved to on-campus housing.

“We have enough beds to cover our growth over the next couple of years,” he said.

Aspen Mountain Residence Hall was built in 2005 as a hotel. It was purchased by Western when the hotel closed and was subsequently remodeled in 2010 to create additional housing for the college.

Trustees Greg Erramouspe and Troy Archuleta agreed selling the property was a good idea.

“I don’t think we need it,” Erramouspe said.

Trustee President George Eckman and Trustee Shannon Honaker agreed to solicit RFPs but said they were conflicted about selling the property. Eckman noted the college got a good deal in buying the hotel, and he reminded his fellow trustees the college has two very old residence halls that really should be replaced.

Reynolds said nothing is a done deal yet; the college is simply throwing a line out to see if there is any interest in buying the property. He also pointed out the cost of maintaining a property that is not being used to its fullest.

Brokerage firm proposals will be opened in November, and it is anticipate a decision will be made by the trustees no later than January.