Western soccer wins but volleyball falls

October 7, 2023 — Back on the road again, the Western Mustangs soccer and volleyball teams had mixed results Friday.

Mustangs Soccer

Playing in Sterling, Colorado, the soccer team came away with a 4-0 win over Northeast Junior College. Unfortunately, no game information was available. Western is now 12-3-3 on the season and improved to 5-1-1 in the Region 9 standings.

The Mustangs will play again this afternoon in Lamar, Colorado, against Lamar Community College before returning home for matches next Friday and Saturday.

Mustang Volleyball

On Friday, the Western volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at Laramie Community College in Cheyenne. After dropping the first set, Western won a tight second set, only to have LCC dominate the third and fourth sets for a 3-1 victory. Set scores were 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 17-25.

Western drops to 15-10 on the season and 3-2 in Region 9.

Today, the Mustangs play another Region 9 road match against Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.