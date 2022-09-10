Western soccer wins, volleyball falls/Cowgirls with volleyball split

Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs vs. September 9, 2022 (Wyo4News photo)

September 10, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team evened their season mark at 5-5 Friday with a 1-0 win over Laramie Community College. The match was the Mustang’s first match in Region 9 play and marked the third win in their last four games.

The Western ladies will have a quick turn-around as they host Western Nebraska Community College this afternoon at 1 p.m. in another Regional 9 contest. The match will take place at Rock Springs High School.

Mustang Volleyball falls to a nationally ranked team

The Western Mustangs volleyball took on #20 ranked Monroe College Friday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Starr Corporation Invite in Twin Falls, Idaho. Unfortunately, the Monroe Mustangs proved too much for the Western Mustangs, with Monroe winning 3-0, 25-9, 25-24, and 25-12. Western was also scheduled to play #2 ranked Snow College on Friday, but the match results were unavailable.

Today Western will continue to play in Twin Falls, Idaho, with matches against College of Southern Idaho and Salt Lake Community College.

University of Wyoming photo

Cowgirl Volleyball splits tournament contests

The Wyoming Cowgirls split a pair of matches to open the Winthrop Tournament Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina. In the opener, the Cowgirls were swept by Delaware, 15-25, 11-25, and 14-25. However, UW rallied in the nightcap, taking down Davidson in four sets, 27-25, 20-25, 25-15, and 25-14.

Wyoming, now 2-6 on the season, will close out play this morning against host Winthrop.