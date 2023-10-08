Western soccer wins, volleyball with a close loss

October 8, 2023 — The Western Mustang soccer team scored often in Larmar, Colorado, posting a 5-0 win over Larmar Community College. The Mustangs improved to 6-1-1 in Region 9 and 13-3-3 overall.

No game-scoring breakdown was available.

Western will play again this coming Friday at home against Trinidad State College. That match will be played at Rock Springs Junior High at 4:30 p.m. It is also Sophomore Recognition night. The Mustangs also play a Saturday afternoon home game against Otero Junior College. Both of the games will count in the Region 9 standings.

Western Mustang Volleyball

The Mustangs volleyball dropped a 3-2 decision on Saturday at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. Western is now 3-3 in Region 9 and 15-11 on the season.

They will continue on the road this week, playing at Central Wyoming Community College in Riverton on Friday and Northwest College in Powell on Saturday.