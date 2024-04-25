Western Student Art Exhibition opens to the public tomorrow

Submitted photo

April 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

Starting tomorrow, Western Wyoming Community College will begin hosting an exhibition of student artwork. The annual display is located in the Western Art Gallery. The exhibition serves two purposes: to showcase the students’ talent and to give them the opportunity to sell their art in a professional gallery setting.

The Student Art Exhibition will be available for viewing starting tomorrow, April 26, through August 30. On the afternoon of May 9, a public reception and awards ceremony will be held in the school’s Art Gallery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Western, the exhibit includes a number of different media, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, drawing, sculpture, and mixed-media approaches. Many of the original artworks in the show represent students’ first attempts at professionally exhibiting and selling their art. Works in the exhibition will be available for purchase, and proceeds will be split between the artist and the Western Art Gallery.