Western takes second place finish at NJCAA Wrestling Championships

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (April 23, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College took a second place finish in the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Wrestling Championships, which took place from April 21-22.

First place was claimed by the Clackamas Cougars, who won their third consecutive title. Clackamas finished with 152.5 points, followed closely by Western Wyoming, who finished with 147 points.

In addition, Art Castillo of Western was named the NJCAA Scholarship Coach of the Year.

Here’s a rundown of some of the top finishers at the tournament for Western:

125 pounds: Garrett Ricks, 3rd place

133 pounds: Destin Summers, 7th place

141 pounds: Caleb Nathan, 4th place

149 pounds: Cameron Metcalf, 7th place

157 pounds: Anthony Herrera, 3rd place

165 pounds: Collin Smith, 6th place

174 pounds: Mason Christiansen, 2nd place

184 pounds: Andrew Nicholson, 7th place

197 pounds: Tyler Scheurn, 4th place

285 pounds: Wyatt Kearn, 8th place