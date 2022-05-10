Western Thunder Marching Band held signing event for RSHS Band students

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Five students signed for the Western Thunder Marching Band at the University of Wyoming for college today. The signing event was held for the Rock Springs Band students at the Rock Springs High School. Those five students included Maddie Blake, Landon Picerno, Isabella Rodriguez, Mikayla Maes, and Myles Harper.

Landon mentioned that “I’m excited to meet new people and have different experiences in the future.” He plays the french horn/mellophone in the marching band. Maddie said that to keep future students inspired to keep playing that, “Band is something kids can do and is engaging, but it also can make a connection with new friends.” She plays clarinet. Mikayla and Myles both play percussion instruments. Isabella is most excited to “See other different musicians and grow from moving forward at the University of Wyoming.” Her instrument is the alto saxophone.

“These kids are fantastic and just an overall good group of kids. I will miss them,” Rock Springs Band Director Brian Redmond said.