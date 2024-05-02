Western to break ground on new Health Science wing

Artist rendering of the interior of the new Health Science wing of Western Wyoming Community College.

May 2, 2024 — Wy04News

Western Wyoming Community College has announced they will break ground on a new Health Science wing next Thursday, May 10. The ceremony will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on the edge of the west parking lot, accessible from Gateway Boulevard.

The expansion of just over 10,000 square feet will be on the west side of the school at an estimated cost of $11.1 million and is expected to be ready by August 2026. Western states that funding of the new Health Science wing includes state (50/50 split), college and grant dollars. In January 2023, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded Western a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The grant is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative.

According to information received from the school, Western’s nursing program grew from 24 students per year in 2008 to 40 in 2017 without increasing space. In 2020, a Level II study was commissioned to determine the best course of action for Western’s health science curriculum, ultimately determining that new, dedicated space was needed.

“During our Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accreditation visit in 2020, we received continuing accreditation as being in full compliance with all standards,” stated Heidi Brown, Chair of Health Sciences and Director of Nursing.

It was recommended that the school expand its physical resources to keep up with the demands of healthcare education. “This new wing and equipment will meet these requirements,” Brown added. “Approximately 80 nursing, 48 nurse assistants, and 72 phlebotomy students will be using this space each academic year. We are extremely excited!”