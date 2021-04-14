Western to fully reopen the campus for the fall 2021 semester

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College looks forward to reopening in the Fall 2021 semester, without surveillance testing, housing restrictions on roommates, or face coverings. Social distancing may still be required in areas such as classrooms.

The College follows directives from Governor Gordon’s office and Sweetwater County’s Public Health Department when making COVID-19-related decisions. In light of the Governor’s new orders, the decreasing infection rates in the county, an increasing number of vaccinated people, and decreasing infection rate of Western’s students and employees, Western is cautiously optimistic that campus and student-life can resume as it did prior to the pandemic.

Currently, Sweetwater County residents over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and Western is confident that all those who wish to be vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so by the beginning of the Fall semester.

Western’s Fall 2021 registration opens on April 14. To learn about Western’s award-winning degree programs, including the new Bachelor of Applied Science degree, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics. The College’s Financial Aid Department awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year. To apply to take advantage of those monies, students should visit westernwyoming.edu/financialaid.

Registration for Summer and Fall semester housing opens April 15. Residence Halls will be open to accept students to full capacity on a first-come-first-serve basis. Student-life activities will resume as normal with planning for a number of Welcome Week activities, already underway.

For those interested in learning more about Housing at Western, join a Western Range Housing event on April 8 or 15, live Q&A Session for parents April 13, or live Q&A Session for students April 14. Check Western’s calendar at westernwyoming.edu/calendar for details. To register for housing, visit the Housing website page at westernwyoming.edu/housing.

“We are excited that we will be moving back to our standard practices regarding in-person instruction and virtual instruction. We have received many requests for this from our students, faculty, and staff. Although we feel that we have done a really good job of transitioning to virtual instruction because of COVID protocols, many of our students have let us know that they want to experience the interaction between themselves and other students and with faculty, which is such an important part of the overall college experience,” stated Dr. Clifford Wittstruck, Vice President for Student Learning at Western.

Western, the Green River Center, and Workforce will continue to follow current COVID-19 protocols throughout the Spring 2021 semester and at the Commencement ceremony.

The College will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 situation. Should there be an uptick in local cases, on campus, or a recommendation by Sweetwater County Public Health, Western will reassess and potentially implement some, or all, of the safety protocols seen in the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021semesters.

To learn more about the College visit westernwyoming.edu, or visit Western’s new blog at blog.westernwyoming.edu.