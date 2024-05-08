Western to hold nurse pinning and graduation on Friday

May 7, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Western Wyoming Community College is set to host its graduation and nurse pinning ceremonies for the 2023-2024 academic year scheduled for this Friday, May 10.

Nurse Pinning

The Nurse Pinning ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the Western Theatre. This year, 36 nursing students will be graduating. Following the pinning ceremony, a small reception will be held in the school’s Atrium area.

Mustang Commencement

The commencement will take place at 5 pm in the Rushmore Gym. Doors will open for seating at 4:30 pm.

The event will honor the achievements of 374 students, receiving a total of 490 credentials. Western alumni Shayla Patterson will deliver a keynote address. Members from the Musical Theatre program will perform “A Million Dreams,” from The Greatest Showman. The Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Department will present the colors for the ceremony.

Alongside four students receiving both an associate’s degree and their high school diploma, two outstanding graduates will also be recognized: Emma Granthem, known for her leadership and academic excellence, and Rock Springs student Kisa Monzon, who received the honor for her commitment to nursing and future aspirations in psychiatric care.

This ceremony will also acknowledge retiring faculty and staff, including Paul Johnson, Carlton DeWick, Eric DeLora, Linda Halter, Tammy Walker, Erik Hamm, and Della Ledford, who have collectively dedicated 116 years of service to Western.