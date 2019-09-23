Western to host award-winning writers Oct. 15

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College will host Carine McCandless and Annette McGivney on campus Oct. 15, with a joint reading from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in room 1302 and a writer’s workshop from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in room 1309.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Carine McCandless’ memoir “The Wild Truth” was a New York Times Best Seller and was selected by many, including Newsweek, Amazon, and others on the Best Books of 2014 lists. As the sister of Chris McCandless of “Into the Wild” fame, her memoir is about growing up in and surviving an abusive household.

She also gives presentations about domestic violence and will be doing a fundraiser with the Sweetwater County Family Justice center at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Monday, Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

Annette McGivney is an editor for Backpacker magazine, and wrote “Pure Land: Three Lives, Three Cultures, and the Search for Heaven on Earth,” a memoir about a young Japanese woman’s journey into the Grand Canyon and her murder. It was a 2018 National Outdoor Book Award winner, interweaving three different stories, that of the victim, the murderer and herself, in an investigative and introspective narrative as she examines the circumstances behind the incident.

“With the visit of these two best-selling writers, the Sweetwater County community has an opportunity to learn about writing in their workshop, but also about the real life topics of domestic abuse in families and a murder in the Grand Canyon,” said Chris Propst, associate professor of English at Western.

These events are sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES, Western’s Cultural Affairs Committee, and Western’s Louise Wesswick Visiting Writer’s Committee.

To learn more about McGivney, visit www.annettemcgivney.com/pure-land.html, and to learn more about McCandless, visit www.carinemccandless.com.

For questions regarding this event, including the workshop, please contact Chris Propst at [email protected].