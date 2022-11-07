Western to Host ‘Discover Western’ on November 12

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting an open house event to introduce the academic programs and student support services to the community. Discover Western allows community members and prospective students to speak with departments across campus, providing information on programs, admissions, financial aid, scholarships and more. The entire community is welcome to attend the event which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Western’s Main Campus in the Atrium. Discover Western is a great opportunity for prospective students to experience the culture and learning environment at Western first-hand, learn about offerings, and get answers to questions about attending the College.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Highlights of the open house include a college services fair, campus tours, on-campus housing options, and the College Experience. The College Experience is a fair held in the T-Rex Atrium where prospective students have an opportunity to meet faculty members in their academic programs of interest and representatives of athletics and student/residence life, and an optional workshop to begin the College enrollment process.

At Discover Western, you can:

Learn about Western’s academic program offerings

Meet with professors in areas that interest you

Learn more about student services (Admissions, Financial Aid, Scholarships, and Student Housing)

Talk with current students about their experience at Western

Have the opportunity to win scholarships and/or other great prizes!!!

“We look forward to welcoming our community to our college and sharing information about the exciting academic programs and student support services offered at Western,” said Amy Murphy, Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development. Murphy continued, “as Nelson Mandela stated, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’, and Western is here to give you that opportunity!”

Attendees who are ready to apply for admissions and financial aid can attend a workshop to assist them in the process during the event at 10AM in Room 1302.