Western to host Gillette College today in final home contests

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

With the regular season winding down, the Western women’s and men’s basketball teams will play their final home contests of the regular season today at Rushmore Gym. Prior to each game, the team’s sophomore members will be recognized.

The Mustang women, 9-16 on the season and 4-3 in Region 9 games, will host Gillette at 2 p.m. The Pronghorns enter today’s contest with a 12-13 overall record and 1-6 in the conference. Western won the first meeting 86-65 in Gillette on January 25.

The Western men are 3-4 in Region 9 contests while sporting a 14-10 overall record. Gillette College is one of the top Region 9 teams at 6-1 with an overall mark of 21-4. Gillette easily won the first meeting 86-51. Today’s men’s game will tip off around 4 p.m.

Mustangs Basketball Rescheduled

The postponed Western/Central Wyoming College basketball games that were postponed on Thursday have been rescheduled for Thursday, February 22, in Riverton.