Western Trustees creates new President search committee

Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

November 01, 2023 — Press Release

At Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) October board meeting, President Dr. Kim Dale asked to be released from her contract, effective July 2024. The Trustees have started forming a committee, identifying a search agency, and outlining a process and timeline to move the College forward into a new chapter.

“Dr. Dale has served the College since 2019, and we thank her for the years of service, especially leading the College through the challenging times of COVID. The Board recognizes her exceptional work in funding and advocating for the College across the state. In addition, several deliverable highlights include a strategic plan, the new Powerline Technology program, reaffirmation of accreditation, and the upcoming new Health Science building. We understand her family circumstances can no longer allow her to serve, and we are grateful she gave the Board plenty of time in finding a new President,” states Board President Jim Jessen.

The Board is creating a search committee that will consist of three board members: Board President Jessen, Trustee Regina Clark, and Trustee Ron Wild. Western’s Senate and Paraprofessional Alliance have also been contacted for participation. The goal is to have faculty, professional, and paraprofessional representation. In addition, the Board is asking community leaders and industry partners to serve and represent the five counties in the College’s service area: Carbon, Lincoln, Sweetwater, Sublette, and Uinta. In total, the Board hopes to have 10-15 members.

Search consultant agencies have been solicited for hire by the Board. Upon finalization, the agency and committee will work together and issue a formal anticipated timeline. This will include a presidential profile, application deadlines, interview dates, and public forum opportunities. The goal is to have a new president by July 1, 2024. Dr. Dale’s last day will be July 12, 2024.

Board of Trustees information can be found on the College’s website at westernwyoming.edu/board. If you are a stakeholder in our community and interested in serving on the Presidential Search Committee, please email Kim Cramer at [email protected]. The College’s five-year strategic plan can be found here: westernwyoming.edu/strategicplan.