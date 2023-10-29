Western volleyball gains another win

Wyo4News photo

October 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It wasn’t easy, but the Western volleyball team kept their positive momentum going Saturday afternoon with a tightly played 3-1 home win over Eastern Wyoming College. The victory, on Sophomore Recognition Day, was the sixth in a row for the Mustangs. Saturday’s set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, and 28-26.

Mustang sophomores recognized were Peyton Rudy (West Jordan, Utah) and Sara Anderson (Grace, Idaho).

Western ends the regular season with an overall record of 21-12, 8-4 in Region 9. They will now head to Sterling, Colorado to compete in this week’s Region 9 Tournament that will start on Wednesday. Pairings have not yet been published.