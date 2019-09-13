Western will conduct a compensation study

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees decided to conduct a compensation study in an effort to make sure the college is offering fair and competitive salaries.

The trustees authorized going to bid for the compensation study at their regular meeting Thursday evening. The college anticipates evaluating about 122 positions, including administrative, professional, paraprofessional, and faculty rank, according to Human Resources Director Joy Adams.

Adams said the cost of the study is expected to exceed $50,000.

Western last reviewed compensation in 2014-15. Mountain States Employers Council, Inc. conducted the study, Adams added.

“Administration recognizes the need to review the College’s compensation systems for all positions to address equity issues between recent hires, potential new hires, and incumbent hires with a focus on market equity and internal equity,” states the supporting document in the trustees’ meeting packet. “Administration believes the return on investment in conducting such a study and implementing corrections arising from it will be improved recruitment, retention, and overall employee satisfaction. The 2019-20 Annual Budget includes funding for a salary study and any necessary increases that might result from the study.”

Trustee President George Eckman noted the board promised to do the study. The study will help determine if the college is being fair in the compensation it offers to its employees, he said.

“We have to know what is possible, acceptable and affordable,” he said.