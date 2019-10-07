Western will host the Fall 2019 Geology Expo

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College will host the Fall 2019 Geology Expo on Oct. 19.

The annual event is schedule for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium.

Western’s Fall Geology Expo includes hands-on activities for the family, food, and vendors from around the state selling minerals, rocks, regional maps, jewelry, and essential oils.

Proceeds from sales of Western’s collection will benefit Western’s Geology Program and its students in field trips, scholarships, and research opportunities.

“This year will be bigger and better than ever. I am so excited to have the Wyoming Geological Survey and the Bureau of Land Management back on campus, plus an amazing array of vendors who are truly interested in the history and geology of Wyoming. Hope to see everyone there,” said Dana L. Pertermann, associate professor of Anthropology and Geology at Western.

This event is sponsored by The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), United States Geological Survey (USGS), Western’s Geology Program, and Circle K.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Geology Expo, contact Pertermann at [email protected].