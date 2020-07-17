Western will reopen campus this fall

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 17, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College is offering in-person classes this Fall. After much deliberation, Western felt it best to facilitate the opportunity to utilize Western’s campus to provide an in-person curriculum to ensure the success of its students.

Campus tours will begin Monday, July 20, for prospective Mustangs along with Chat with Admissions via Zoom, which is all summer long to assist students in registering. To register for fall classes, call Mustang Success at 382-1660.

A Fall Operational Plan was created to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and outlines extra precautions recommended by health officials. This reopening plan and a revised Fall 2020 Academic Calendar were approved by the Board of Trustees. Highlights from the plan include mandatory face coverings for people on campus, outlines social distancing spacing in classrooms and campus amenities, and lists new housing limitations.

Starting Monday, August 24, Western will offer 475 in-person courses in 76 socially distanced classrooms. Students who are not comfortable coming on campus still have the option of 175 online courses to keep their educational goals moving forward. Western will move from in-person to virtual delivery following the Thanksgiving holiday, as many people travel during that time, to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. The semester will end virtually, on Friday, December 11.

“I am excited to welcome our students, employees, and community members back to campus. While the fall 2020 semester will look a little different than previous years, Western believes it’s important to provide our students with the best possible options to meet learning outcomes. For some, it may mean utilizing our award-winning distance education opportunities, or in-person classes with social distancing practices, or hybrid in-person and virtual courses,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western.

Mustang Athletics will continue to compete, but without fans. With the elimination of sports at Sheridan and Gillette Colleges, and directives from the NJCAA, Western’s Athletics Department along with other Wyoming colleges are rescheduling all athletic events to the spring semester. Updated calendars of contests are being created and will be posted on the Mustang Athletics website page.

Housing will not be open to full capacity, but will accommodate 295 residents versus the standard 558. Those living in the residence halls will each be assigned to a private bedroom and will be based on the date the student paid their housing deposit. For more information, contact [email protected].

Western will continue to follow indoor and outdoor maximum requirements for group gatherings set by the State of Wyoming. Western is committed to finding creative ways to still provide a fun college experience in a safe way for its students. Public use of amenities will start on Monday, August 24, with a few exceptions opening sooner. Please visit individual amenity website pages for access dates and mitigation guidelines for each facility.

For more information regarding Western’s COVID-19 response, visit westernwyoming.edu/C19 for the latest information. For more detailed questions, visit westernwyoning.edu/C19FAQ page, or call 382-1600. Please note the plan and calendars are subject to change based on local, state, and national health directives.