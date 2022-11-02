Western winter sports season beginning today and Thursday

November 2, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling season begins today with the team traveling to a dual match at Snow College in Richfield, Utah. On Saturday, the team will wrestle Powell, Wyoming, at the Northwest College open. Western’s first home dual match will be on November 10 against Northwest Kansas Tech.

The Mustangs are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw them finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships and national runner-ups at the NJCAA Duals.

Mustangs Basketball

Meanwhile, the Western men’s and women’s basketball seasons will start tomorrow with home contests.

The Mustang women will host Colorado Northwest Community College at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams will meet again on Friday (5 p.m.) with a final game on Saturday morning at 11:45 against Salt Lake Community College.

The Mustang men will take on the College of Southern Nevada at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Friday, the men will host Colorado Northwest Community College (7 p.m.) and wrap up weekend play Saturday against USU-Eastern at 5 p.m.

All games will take place at Rushmore Gym.