Western women fall in Salt Lake City

November 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Things started rough for the Western women’s basketball team Tuesday night at Salt Lake City Community College. The Mustangs found themselves trailing 31-10 at the end of the first quarter. While Western would chip away, cutting the margin to 12, 37-25, at the half. But the large first-quarter deficit would prove to be too large to overcome, as they eventually fell 66-56.

The loss dropped Western’s season mark to 2-6, with Salt Lake improving to 5-4.

Kaydee Strauss led the Mustangs offense with 15 points. Kaylee Thornton added 12 points, and AnDee VanDyke came off the bench to score 10 points.

The Western women will now travel to Fort Meyers, Florida, to play in a three-day tournament which begins Thursday.

Western Men play on Friday

The Mustang men’s basketball team, 5-3, will play at Lamar College in Colorado on Friday.