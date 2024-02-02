Western women lose, men gain victory, wrestlers go at it tonight

February 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustangs women wanted to keep a clean Region 9 record last night as they hosted Eastern Wyoming College. The Mustangs women came into the contest riding a four-game winning streak, all Region 9 games, but the Lancers stopped Western’s winning ways with a 76-68 win.

Western and Eastern Wyoming now sport 4-1 Region 9 records, with the Mustang women at 9-14 on the season and the Lancers improving to 10-12.

The Western ladies will play at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Laramie Community College.

Mustang Men Get a Home Win

The Western men stopped a two-game skid, defeating Eastern Wyoming 95-72 last night at Rushmore Gym. The win improved the Mustangs to 3-2 in Region 9 games and 14-8 overall. Eastern Wyoming is now 1-4 in the Region 9 and 4-16 overall.

The men’s team will also host Laramie Community College on Saturday following the women’s contest.

Mustang Wrestling will Battle Tonight

The 12-3 Western wrestling team will take on Otero College at 6 p.m. today.