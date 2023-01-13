Western women notch road win/men and wrestler in action tonight

January 13, 2023 — The Western Mustangs women’s basketball team defeated Northeastern Community College 75-57 Thursday night in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The win, their fourth in the last five games, raised the ladies’ record to 8-9. The Mustang women will stay in Scottsbluff and play Western Nebraska Junior College tonight.

Meanwhile, the Western men’s team, 11-6 on the year, will resume their season tonight in Casper at the Region 9 North/South Challenge. The Mustangs will take on Northeastern Junior College. On Saturday, they will play Western Nebraska Community College.

The Western wrestling team will be in Miami, Oklahoma, today and Saturday for the NJCAA Coaches Duals.