Western wrestler to compete today and Saturday in Oklahoma

January 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After not competing since December 17, the Western wrestling team will begin two days of competition today at the NJCAA Coaches Duals in Miami, Oklahoma. The defending NJCAA National Champion Mustangs will be part of 24 teams representing schools in Oklahoma, Oregon, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Today’s competition will be pool wrestling to decide seeding for Saturday’s competition. Championship matches will take place on Saturday night.

According to trackwrestling.com, Western will wrestle in Pool A against Colby Community College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, and Trinidad State. There are a total of six pools.

The Mustangs entered the weekend as the county’s top-ranked team in the January 9 NJCAA wrestling poll.